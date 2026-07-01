IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain across Vidarbha over the next four days

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Nagpur: Vidarbha has entered the monsoon season on a worrying note, recording a steep 39 per cent rainfall deficit in June after the southwest monsoon arrived eight days late, with the impact of El Niño further weakening rainfall activity across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region received only 107.6 mm of rainfall against the normal 175.4 mm expected by June 30.

The rainfall shortfall marks a sharp deterioration compared to recent years. Vidarbha had recorded a 12 per cent rainfall surplus by the end of June in 2025, while the deficit stood at 22 per cent during the same period in 2024. This year, however, all 11 districts of the region ended June with below-normal rainfall.

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Among the worst-hit districts was Gondia, known as the “Rice Bowl of Vidarbha”, which registered a massive 74 per cent rainfall deficit. Gadchiroli followed with a 71 per cent shortfall, while Bhandara recorded a 61 per cent deficit. In contrast, these districts had received 31 per cent, 1 per cent, and 40 per cent rainfall respectively by the end of June last year.

Nagpur district also witnessed a significant setback, recording a 31 per cent rainfall deficit during June. The situation is particularly striking as Nagpur had emerged as Vidarbha’s best-performing district in June last year with a 44 per cent rainfall surplus.

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The remaining districts also remained rain-deficient, with Akola (-19%), Amravati (-13%), Buldhana (-17%), Chandrapur (-37%), Wardha (-18%), Washim (-35%), and Yavatmal (-30%) reporting below-normal precipitation.

Despite the disappointing start, the IMD has forecast a revival in monsoon activity and issued an Orange Alert for all districts of Vidarbha, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 4.

However, the broader outlook for the month remains cautious. The IMD has predicted that July 2026 is likely to witness below-normal rainfall across most parts of the country, except in some areas of Northwest India, Northeast India, East-Central India, and the eastern peninsular region, where rainfall is expected to remain normal to above normal.

The weather agency cautioned that prolonged below-normal rainfall could adversely affect agriculture, water storage, hydropower generation, ecological balance, and drinking water supplies, while also increasing the risk of heat stress and placing additional pressure on already strained water resources.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity remained scattered across Vidarbha over the past 24 hours. Gondia received the highest rainfall at 26 mm, followed by Brahmapuri (20 mm), Amravati (14 mm), Gadchiroli (8 mm), and Chandrapur (3 mm). Most other districts remained dry during the period.

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