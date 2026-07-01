Teenager from Yavatmal, staying with relatives in Beltarodi for NEET coaching, disappeared on Sunday; police scanning CCTV footage and probing all angles

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Nagpur: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant from Yavatmal district has allegedly been abducted after she went missing from the Beltarodi area of Nagpur, prompting police to register a kidnapping case and launch an intensive search operation.

According to police, the teenager had been living with her relatives in Beltarodi while preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), one of the country’s most competitive medical entrance examinations. She reportedly left the house on Sunday morning for an undisclosed destination but failed to return, raising concern among her family members.

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Her relatives searched for her at nearby locations and contacted friends and acquaintances, but when all efforts proved futile, the girl’s cousin approached Beltarodi Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint and considering that the missing girl is a minor, police registered a case of kidnapping under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a comprehensive investigation.

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Police teams are scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding areas, analysing possible routes taken by the teenager, and collecting technical and local intelligence to trace her whereabouts. Officers are also questioning people who may have had contact with the girl before she disappeared.

Investigators said every possible angle is being examined, including whether the girl left voluntarily or was lured away. Police have appealed to anyone with information about the missing teenager to immediately contact Beltarodi Police Station to assist in the investigation.

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