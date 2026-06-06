Nagpur emerges as solar capital, ranks 2nd in country with 89,255 rooftop installations

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Nagpur: Once known primarily as the Orange City, Nagpur is rapidly earning a new identity as one of India’s leading solar energy hubs. Under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the district has achieved a remarkable milestone by installing 89,255 rooftop solar systems over the past two years, securing the second position in the country and emerging as the top-performing district in Maharashtra.

The achievement has placed Nagpur among the front-runners of India’s clean energy revolution and played a decisive role in Maharashtra receiving a record eight awards from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) for outstanding implementation of the flagship rooftop solar scheme.

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The national recognition was announced during a conference held at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi, where Maharashtra’s impressive performance under the scheme was acknowledged. While Lucknow topped the national rankings with nearly 1.2 lakh rooftop solar installations, Nagpur’s tally of over 89,000 projects firmly established it as one of the country’s strongest solar adoption centres.

Maharashtra’s dominance was further reflected in the national top-10 list, with Jalgaon securing the ninth position through 42,574 installations and Pune ranking tenth with 42,151 projects.

At the state level, Maharashtra has commissioned rooftop solar systems in more than 6.05 lakh households since the launch of the scheme in February 2024, making it the second-best performing state in India. Gujarat leads with 6.81 lakh installations, while Uttar Pradesh occupies the third position with 5.64 lakh projects.

The state’s success extended beyond overall installations. During the Ministry’s special ‘Month of Solar’ campaign conducted in May 2026, Maharashtra received 65,786 applications and successfully commissioned 54,246 rooftop solar projects, earning second place nationwide in both categories.

A particularly significant milestone was achieved on May 29, when India recorded its highest-ever single-day rooftop solar installation figure of 15,000 projects. Maharashtra alone contributed 4,700 installations, the highest by any state in the country, highlighting the momentum generated by the scheme.

Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) attributed Nagpur’s success to increasing public awareness about renewable energy, attractive government subsidies, and sustained efforts by the utility to simplify installation procedures and encourage household participation.

Since the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Nagpur has consistently remained among the state’s leading districts, demonstrating strong consumer confidence in solar power as a reliable and cost-effective energy solution.

Maharashtra also topped the country in the inspection of 69,156 solar projects and secured second place nationally with the registration of 413 approved vendors, further strengthening its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector.

With nearly 90,000 rooftop solar systems already operational and adoption continuing to accelerate, Nagpur’s contribution has become central to Maharashtra’s clean energy success story, firmly placing the district among India’s foremost champions of sustainable and green power generation.

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