Nagpur Education Scam: 3 More Govt Staff Arrested in Fake Appointment Case

Nagpur: In a major development in the fake teacher appointment scam, Nagpur Police have arrested three more individuals involved in fraudulently issuing school IDs and approving principal appointments using forged documents. All three accused are employees of the Office of the Divisional Deputy Director of Education.

Those arrested include Nilesh Meshram (Second Class Superintendent), Sanjay Dudhalkar (Sub-Inspector), and Suraj Naik (Senior Clerk). With these arrests, the total number of accused in the case has risen to five. Authorities have indicated that more arrests may follow, especially involving officials and employees from Bhandara district, who were allegedly about to be appointed as principals through similar fraudulent means.

Earlier, Ulhas Narad, the Divisional Deputy Director of Education for Nagpur, was arrested in Gadchiroli for approving a principal’s post based on forged documents. Parag Pudke, a principal from Lakhani Taluka in Bhandara district, was also taken into custody.

Pudke was allegedly appointed directly as a principal without any prior teaching experience or credentials. Nilesh Waghmare, Superintendent of Salary and Provident Fund, had already been suspended in connection with the scam. Despite having no formal education qualifications, a school ID was issued for Pudke’s appointment as principal. Both Narad and Pudke are currently under arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify further culprits involved in the scam.

There is growing concern as reports suggest that since 2019, more than 570 fake Shalaarth IDs (school employee IDs) may have been issued for both teaching and non-teaching positions in Nagpur district. Authorities are now under pressure to investigate whether similar appointments were made using forged documents in other cases as well.

