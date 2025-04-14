Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated with Zeal at Mehmuda Shikshan Sanstha, Lonara

Advertisement



On the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, the students of the Retail Batch under the Eklavya Kushal Yojana under Shabari Adiwasi Vitta Va Vikas Mahamandal Maryadit ,Nashik at Mehmuda Shikshan Sanstha, Lonara, Nagpur, organized a vibrant cultural program and delivered inspiring speeches to honor the legacy of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The event was graced by Dr. Anees Ahmed, Ex-Cabinet Minister, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Dr. Ahmed highlighted the invaluable contributions and sacrifices of Dr. Ambedkar, emphasizing the critical role of education and skill development in empowering the underprivileged sections of society. His words inspired the students to pursue their education with dedication and purpose.

Mr. Tushar Meshram, Project Head of the Sanstha, shared insightful guidance on the importance of Sangathi (association), Shikshan (education), and Ekta (unity) in achieving success both individually and collectively within society.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of all staff members of the Eklavya Kushal Skill Development team at Mehmuda Shikshan Sanstha, Lonara Nagpur including Irshad Pathan, Prajwal Bhongade, Shubham Manikkuwar, Varsha Pagale,Rahul Chaudhary and other non-teaching staff, who contributed to making the program a success.

The celebration was a meaningful tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s vision and served as a motivational platform for the students to aim higher and contribute positively to society.

