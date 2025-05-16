Driving Change: Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya on Maharashtra’s Progress and India’s Future

Advertisement



Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya — a businessman to the core, a social activist in reality and a philanthropist by nature – comes as an individual who strongly expresses his views on socio-economic issues concerning the state of Maharashtra. With a visionary outlook and a mission-driven approach, he strives to empower individuals, strengthen communities, and foster unity across India. Through his initiative MKB Foundation, he endeavours to give back to the society and support various social causes.

Here, he speaks about the state of Maharashtra and its achievements in different facets of governance:

What do you think about Maharashtra as a state?

The state of Maharashtra boasts of a very strong economy with the state government recently presenting Rs 7 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, emphasizing industrial growth, infrastructure development, and job creation. The state has been making waves across the nation due to its successful ‘LadkiBahin Yojana’ which has been a game changer for the lower strata of the society, particularly women. The scheme aims to rehabilitate, economically develop, and empower women aged between 21 and 65 years by disbursing a certain amount monthly. The state has also contributed 46% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and is considered India’s richest state primarily due to its strong industrial base, particularly in manufacturing and services, and its status as the financial hub with Mumbai hosting major financial institutions and corporate headquarters. Besides, the state is also a prominent location for the Indian entertainment industry while the service sector dominates the economy of Maharashtra.

How would you describe the state as an economic powerhouse?

Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister released a Good Governance Index report and stated that the government is always working to improve the ‘ease of living’ in the State. He also reviewed the planning for the next 100 days apart from directing all the departments to deliver a concrete performance through the 100-day plan that should include people-centric technology-based schemes to benefit citizens. As per the report, Mumbai district ranks first and achieved the status for its good governance in the commerce and industries sector, while Mumbai suburban district has been ranked second for its good governance in the public health sector. As envisaged by the chief minister, it is now the duty of every public representative to adhere to the principles of good governance so that the people with tranquillity and peace. There should not be any room for corruption, caste discrimination, gender discrimination and financial position to maintain a high social quotient.

What role does girl’s education play in our system?

Educating a girl is not just about literacy or a certificate, it’s about empowerment. An educated girl grows into a woman who is more likely to be financially independent, make informed health decisions, and raise educated children. According to UNESCO, every additional year of schooling can increase a woman’s income by up to 20%. That’s not just individual progress—it’s national progress.While urban centers show rising numbers, rural and marginalized communities still struggle with access, infrastructure, and societal mindset. For every girl who passesany examination at any level, there may be another who never made it to the examination hall.The 94.58% success rate should not just be a point of celebration—it should be a wake-up call. A call to parents to trust their daughters with dreams. A call to governments to invest more in girl-centric education policies and a call to the society to rewrite the narratives that hold girls back.

The state government has started implementing ‘One district, one registration’ scheme. Your opinion on this.

Traditionally, property registration in Maharashtra mandated individuals to visit the sub-registrar office specific to the property’s location. This often resulted in logistical challenges, especially for those dealing with properties in remote or rural areas. The new scheme eradicates this constraint, enabling residents to choose any sub-registrar office within their district for registration purposes. This initiative aims to permit property registration at any sub-registrar office across Maharashtra, regardless of the property’s location. For instance, a resident in Mumbai could register a property situated in Nagpur without the need to travel. In tandem with these reforms, the state government is intensifying efforts to curb corruption within land records offices.

Do you think that learning Hindi be made compulsory in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has always celebrated a strong Marathi identity. Our youth must be fluent in Marathi, competent in English, and comfortable in Hindi or any other Indian language they choose. Imposing a language without dialogue breeds resentment; offering it as an empowering choice fosters unity. Our state corridor is not against Hindi or any other language, but opposes any poorly thought-out decisions that create unnecessary cultural tensions and distract from pressing issues in education—like improving infrastructure, addressing teacher shortages, and updating curriculums for the digital age.

Recently, the US government curtailed visas to Indian students. What do you think about this?

Today, India stands at the threshold of a new era. With a stable political environment, significant investments in infrastructure, and a rapidly maturing digital ecosystem, the country is primed for a surge in innovation-led growth. From fintech to agritech, renewable energy to artificial intelligence, the possibilities are vast—and they’re here. The union government has been urging young Indians to embrace a new mindset. According to the government, India needs innovators and calls for an end to the habit of replicating foreign business models and instead challenged the youth to create transformative solutions tailored to India’s unique challenges. India, with its vast pool of talent, entrepreneurial energy, and growing policy support, is capable of investing in domestic capabilities, fostering institutions, and creating value from within to chart the path of growth. Instead of exporting our brightest minds, it’s time to invest them here—into startups, scientific research, social ventures, and sustainable growth.India has all the ingredients to lead the next wave of global innovation and that future can only become a reality if its most promising minds choose to stay, build, and lead from within.

