Published On : Sat, Oct 19th, 2019

Nagpur Central Vidhan Sabha Election 2019, Latest Update

For update on Latest Read this page starting 8 am on Oct 21 .. Voting Day
Every vote counts. Please vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections to be held on 21st October 2019

Nagpur Central (Vidhan Sabha constituency) is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state, western India. It is one of the six assembly seats which make up Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. The Constituency Number is 55. This constituency is located in the Nagpur district. The delimitation of the constituency happened in 2008. It comprises parts of Nagpur Taluka, and Ward No. 66, 92 to 98, 109 to 119 and 121 to 129. of Nagpur Municipal Corporation.[1]

Representatives
1967 : M. J. Agrawal, Indian National Congress
1972 : Navalchandra G. Toksiya, Indian National Congress
1978 : Surve Bhausaheb Sitaram, Indian National Congress (Indira)
1980 : Mohd. Yakub Kamar Khan Mohd. Sardar, Indian National Congress (Indira)
1985 : Shoukat Raheman Qureshi, Indian National Congress
1990 : Bajirao Yashwant Narayan, Indian National Congress
1995 : Anees Ahmed, Indian National Congress
1999 : Anees Ahmed, Indian National Congress
2009 : Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare, Bharatiya Janata Party.
2014 : Vikas Shankarrao Kumbhare, Bharatiya Janata Party.

