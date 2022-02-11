Nagpur Collector writes Secretary of Disaster Management, seeks nod for relaxing restrictions

Nagpur: District Collector R Vimala has sought permission from secretary of disaster management department for relaxing restrictions following decrease in Covid cases and reduction in positivity rate.

If her proposal is approved then timing restrictions will be removed. The restrictions in the district are reducing gradually. The administration is trying its best to reduce them further.

The proposal has demanded that condition regarding 50% capacity be withdrawn.

Similarly, businesses should be allowed to function after 10 pm. Nagpurians can therefore expect some relief from Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that the increase in percentage of vaccination would also help in reducing the curbs.

While most of the citizens have taken the first dose, many haven’t taken their second dose. This is a deterring factor in granting relaxations to the city.