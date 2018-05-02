Nagpur doctors start helpline on FB to spread COVID-19 awareness

Nagpur: In view of the increasing number of corona affected people in Nagpur, the people suffering from other ailments are finding it difficult to step out of their homes and seek health advice from the doctors who are busy treating the COVID-19 patients. With many helpline numbers issued by the government of India to seek advice from the officials on the pandemic virus a group of doctors from Maharashtra have also began a helpline number for the people to seek advice and to create awareness about deadly virus which has put a pause on the world system.

City based Dr. Rahul Pawar, Dr. Sajal Bansal, Dr. Gokul Rakh initiated the work. Dr Rahul informed that “as a health worker it is our duty to spread awareness about the deadly virus to the people as we know the cases of COVID-19 is on a rise. Out initiative has helped us create a chain of awareness and with this more doctors have connected with us. We have received around 1500 phone calls in the first week.

“Our initiative will help us know about the affected person and create more awareness and help the country in fighting the war against the deadly virus” he added.

Along with this we have created a page on Facebook by the name “Arogya_rakshak” in which all the helpline numbers are published and people can even connect us through the page.

The initiative doctors helpline fight against Coronoa is of MBBS doctors of Maharashtra to connect on a grass root level where people from rural areas could connect and discuss about their condition if facing any health issue.