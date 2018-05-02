Video: Empress City resident returns home to rousing welcome after defeating corona

Nagpur: After battling for weeks with novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), an Empress City resident walked out of the hospital after defeating the virus borne disease on Thursday.

Soon his car arrived at the parking, entire society started clapping and acknowledged his healthy recovery.

While entire world is grappling with the crisis in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, such news plays important role to instill courage among the people. So far as many as 14 patients infected with Covid-19 have been successfully treated and have sent home from the Government Hospitals.