    Published On : Mon, May 11th, 2020

    Nagpur doc arrested for posting hate message against religious community

    Nagpur: Gittikhadan police have rounded up a medical professional allegedly for posting an offensive post on social networking site Twitter. The accused, an orthopedic practitioner has been arrested for posting objectionable comment amounting to hatred on Jamia University students.

    Following the complaint, the Gittikhadan police have booked the accused doctor under Sections 295(A) 505(2), 294,188 of the IPC and placed him under arrest on Sunday, informed PSI Patle to Nagpur Today.

    On Monday morning, he was presented before Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, the PSI added.


