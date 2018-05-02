Nagpur police chief visits Panjri naka to review interstate transport of migrants

Nagpur: City police chief BK Upadhyay on Monday visited the inter-state bus operation centre at Panjri naka on the outskirts of Nagpur from where hundreds of migrant labourers are being sent back to their native places. Upadhyay assured them all possible assistance.

The migrant labourers had been assembling at the Panjri toll naka, one of the seven entry and exit points of the city, following the lockdown announced by the government to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Labourers from UP, MP, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and other states, apart from other districts of Maharashtra, have assembled here in thousands. City police had already sent back more than 5,000 labourers in more than 50 buses with the help of volunteers.

A team, led by additional CP Nilesh Bharne and under supervision of CP Upadhyay and zonal DCP Nirmala Devi S, had roped in NGOs and volunteers to shelter, serve food and also conduct required medical checks and thermal screening for their interstate travels back to their states.

CP Upadhyay said all facilities are being provided by the active participation of the cops and their volunteers. “The labourers are being sent back free of costs. Government is making arrangement for their returns and also paying the required funds,” he said. “We are getting medical checks done and also completing formalities for sending back the labourers,” he said.