Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 11th, 2021

    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign

    File Pic

    Nagpur: As free vaccination is being done by the Central and State Governments; Municipal Corporation officials, Local Institutions as well as Charitable Organisations should not raise funds for vaccination, said the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar. The move has obstructed Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari’s vaccination campaign.

    Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari had announced to vaccinate everyone from the fund raised by Municipal Corporation. Even permission in this regard was reportedly sought from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Nagpur Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

    The Commissioner has discussed the matter with the State Secretaries and they have responded positively, claimed ruling party leader Avinash Thakre. However, on the other hand Senior Congress leader Praful Gudadhe has objected to the announcement made by the corporation and labelled the move as publicly stunt.

    Now the Mayor is upset as the Divisional Commissioner has directed the local self-governing bodies and private bodies not to raise funds. It is pertinent to mention that, former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP city president MLA Praveen Datke have already handed over a letter to the mayor to pay Rs 1 crore for the purchase of vaccines.

    Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has appealed to MPs, other people’s representatives, corporators as well as donors to raise money in the mayor’s fund. However, Sanjeev Kumar has requested to use the raised funds for other medical supplies and health care. However, the vaccine cannot be procured from this fund, the Commissioner clarified.


    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर के महापौर की हुई फजीहत, वैक्सीन के लिए चंदा जमा न करने के विभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश
    नागपुर के महापौर की हुई फजीहत, वैक्सीन के लिए चंदा जमा न करने के विभागीय आयुक्त ने दिए निर्देश
    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign
    Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign
    कन्हान पोलीसांनी कांद्री ला धाड मारून जुगार पकडला.
    कन्हान पोलीसांनी कांद्री ला धाड मारून जुगार पकडला.
    ‘म्यूकॉरमायकॉसिस’पासून बचावासाठी त्वरीत निदान व वेळीच उपचार आवश्यक
    ‘म्यूकॉरमायकॉसिस’पासून बचावासाठी त्वरीत निदान व वेळीच उपचार आवश्यक
    Actor Gurmeet Choudhary launches makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Nagpur
    Actor Gurmeet Choudhary launches makeshift Covid-19 hospital in Nagpur
    होमगार्ड पुत्रीची गळफास लावून आत्महत्या
    होमगार्ड पुत्रीची गळफास लावून आत्महत्या
    पालकमंत्री यांनी केली केंद्रीय नियंत्रण कक्षाची पाहणी
    पालकमंत्री यांनी केली केंद्रीय नियंत्रण कक्षाची पाहणी
    ४५ वर्षे वयोगटाच्या वरील नागरिकांचे मंगळवारी लसीकरण होणार नाही
    ४५ वर्षे वयोगटाच्या वरील नागरिकांचे मंगळवारी लसीकरण होणार नाही
    कोरोनावरील लसीकरणासाठी वर्गणी गोळा करु नये – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
    कोरोनावरील लसीकरणासाठी वर्गणी गोळा करु नये – डॉ. संजीव कुमार
    ऑक्सिजन कॉन्सट्रेटर मशीनचे पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते वितरण
    ऑक्सिजन कॉन्सट्रेटर मशीनचे पालकमंत्री डॉ. नितीन राऊत यांच्या हस्ते वितरण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145