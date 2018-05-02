Nagpur Divisional Commissioner instructs no need to raise funds for vax as Gov paying for all, obstructs Mayor Tiwari’s vaccination campaign

Nagpur: As free vaccination is being done by the Central and State Governments; Municipal Corporation officials, Local Institutions as well as Charitable Organisations should not raise funds for vaccination, said the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sanjeev Kumar. The move has obstructed Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari’s vaccination campaign.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari had announced to vaccinate everyone from the fund raised by Municipal Corporation. Even permission in this regard was reportedly sought from the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray through Nagpur Commissioner Radhakrishnan B.

The Commissioner has discussed the matter with the State Secretaries and they have responded positively, claimed ruling party leader Avinash Thakre. However, on the other hand Senior Congress leader Praful Gudadhe has objected to the announcement made by the corporation and labelled the move as publicly stunt.

Now the Mayor is upset as the Divisional Commissioner has directed the local self-governing bodies and private bodies not to raise funds. It is pertinent to mention that, former Chief Minister and current Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and BJP city president MLA Praveen Datke have already handed over a letter to the mayor to pay Rs 1 crore for the purchase of vaccines.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari has appealed to MPs, other people’s representatives, corporators as well as donors to raise money in the mayor’s fund. However, Sanjeev Kumar has requested to use the raised funds for other medical supplies and health care. However, the vaccine cannot be procured from this fund, the Commissioner clarified.



