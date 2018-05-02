Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls

Nagpur: As voting for the Maharashtra Assembly election ended on Monday, the turnout was recorded around 53.98 per cent in 12 constituencies of Nagpur district, a decline of 5.62 percentage points from the average of 61 per cent voter turnout in these constituencies during the 2014 Assembly polls. Maharashtra had recorded 64 per cent voter turnout in 2014.

In Nagpur district, the vote percentage till 3 pm stood at average 40.07% while at 1 pm the vote percentage was at 29.78.

Many voters found their names missing in electoral rolls. There were also complaints of wrong names in the lists and thus deprived of voting right.

Following was the percentage of voting in 12 constituencies in Nagpur district at 5 pm.

• Nagpur South-West – 46.82%

• Nagpur South – 46.61%

• Nagpur East – 49.60%

• Nagpur Central – 47.13%

• Nagpur West – 45.78%

• Nagpur North – 46.77%

• Katol – 61.09%

• Saoner – 60.99%

• Hingna – 47.29%

• Umred – 63.98%

• Kamptee – 54.12%

• Ramtek – 60.71%

• Total — 53.98%

Total 145 candidates are in the fray trying their luck in 12 constituencies in Nagpur district. Nagpur district has total 41,71,420 voters including 21,34,932 male, 20,36,389 female, and 99 third gender voters.