Exit polls predict BJP return in Maha, Haryana

As voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana comes to a close, various exit polls give clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in both the states.

Here are some of the exit polls:

Maharashtra (288 seats)

Times Now:

BJP+Shiv Sena- 230

Congress+NCP- 48

Others- 10

India Today-My Axis

BJP+Shiv Sena- 181

Congress+NCP- 81

Others- 26

CNN News 18

BJP+Shiv Sena- 243

Congress+NCP- 41

Others- 4

ABP-C Voter

BJP+Shiv Sena- 204

Congress+NCP- 69

Others- 15

TV9 Marathi

BJP+Shiv Sena- 197

Congress+NCP- 75

Others- 16

Jan Ki Baat

BJP+Shiv Sena- 223

Congress+NCP- 54

Others- 11

Republic TV

BJP+Shiv Sena- 216-230

Congress+NCP- 50-59

Others- 8-12

Haryana (90 seats)

Times Now:

BJP- 71

Congress- 11

Others- 8

News X

BJP- 77

Congress 11

Others- 2

TV9 Bharatvarsha

BJP- 47

Congress- 23

Others- 20

Jan Ki Baat

BJP- 57

Congress – 17

Others- 16

Republic TV

BJP-52-63

Congress- 15-19

Others- 12-19