Published On : Mon, Oct 21st, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Exit polls predict BJP return in Maha, Haryana

As voting for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana comes to a close, various exit polls give clear majority to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in both the states.

Here are some of the exit polls:

Maharashtra (288 seats)

Times Now:
BJP+Shiv Sena- 230
Congress+NCP- 48
Others- 10

India Today-My Axis
BJP+Shiv Sena- 181
Congress+NCP- 81
Others- 26

CNN News 18
BJP+Shiv Sena- 243
Congress+NCP- 41
Others- 4

ABP-C Voter
BJP+Shiv Sena- 204
Congress+NCP- 69
Others- 15

TV9 Marathi
BJP+Shiv Sena- 197
Congress+NCP- 75
Others- 16

Jan Ki Baat
BJP+Shiv Sena- 223
Congress+NCP- 54
Others- 11

Republic TV
BJP+Shiv Sena- 216-230
Congress+NCP- 50-59
Others- 8-12

Haryana (90 seats)

Times Now:
BJP- 71
Congress- 11
Others- 8

News X
BJP- 77
Congress 11
Others- 2

TV9 Bharatvarsha
BJP- 47
Congress- 23
Others- 20

Jan Ki Baat
BJP- 57
Congress – 17
Others- 16

Republic TV
BJP-52-63
Congress- 15-19
Others- 12-19

