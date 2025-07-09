Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar Surveys Flood-Hit Areas; Administration on Full Alert

Advertisement



Pandhurna (Nagpur district): Following intense monsoon activity in recent days, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar conducted a field inspection today in Pandhurna village to assess the flood situation firsthand.

Today’s Rainfall Update

Nagpur district received approximately 150 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours , with Pandhurna alone recording 125 mm since last night .

Collector’s On-site Review

Dr. Itankar surveyed vulnerable pockets around Pandhurna , inspecting submerged roads and assessing the flow in streams overflowing due to the heavy rain.

Alert-Level Response Activated

The District Administration has placed all units—Disaster Management, Police, Municipal, and Fire services—on high alert .

In his interaction with locals, Dr. Itankar assured them that “priority is being given to timely evacuation and assistance in affected rural pockets,” stressing that “no effort will be spared in addressing the flood situation.”