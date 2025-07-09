Published On : Wed, Jul 9th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar Surveys Flood-Hit Areas; Administration on Full Alert

Advertisement

Pandhurna (Nagpur district): Following intense monsoon activity in recent days, District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar conducted a field inspection today in Pandhurna village to assess the flood situation firsthand.

Today’s Rainfall Update

  • Nagpur district received approximately 150 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Pandhurna alone recording 125 mm since last night.
  • The downpour has caused water levels in local streams and farm drainage channels to rise significantly, leading to water-logged roads and inundated agricultural land.

Collector’s On-site Review

  • Dr. Itankar surveyed vulnerable pockets around Pandhurna, inspecting submerged roads and assessing the flow in streams overflowing due to the heavy rain.
  • He met with village officials, local rescuers, and affected residents, urging them to stay vigilant and adhere to safety advisories.

Alert-Level Response Activated

  • The District Administration has placed all units—Disaster Management, Police, Municipal, and Fire services—on high alert.
  • Emergency response teams have been strategically deployed across the district and are on standby for swift rescue and relief work.
  • Temporary shelters and medical aid centres stand ready in flood-prone areas to support affected residents.

In his interaction with locals, Dr. Itankar assured them that “priority is being given to timely evacuation and assistance in affected rural pockets,” stressing that “no effort will be spared in addressing the flood situation.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Gold Rate
08 july 2025
Gold 24 KT 97,500 /-
Gold 22 KT 90,700/-
Silver/Kg 1,08,700/-
Platinum 44,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above