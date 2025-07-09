MoU Signed to Launch Diploma Courses for Associate NCC Officers

Advertisement



In a landmark move fostering academic–military collaboration, the NCC Officers Training Academy (OTA), Kamptee and Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 08 July 2025, introducing university-recognised Diploma Courses for Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) undergoing Pre-Commission training at OTA Kamptee.

This visionary initiative, led by Maj Gen Upkar Chander and his team at OTA Kamptee, along with Dr. Madhavi Khode Chaware, I.A.S., Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of RTMNU and her team, aims to empower over 1,200 educators annually—including teachers and professors from across India—by formally recognising their training through diploma certifications.

The academic affiliation acknowledges the depth, discipline, and societal relevance of ANO training. It not only enhances the professional credentials of ANOs but also strengthens their role in youth leadership, nation-building, and character development.

By bridging structured military training with mainstream higher education, this pioneering collaboration is set to attract more qualified educators into the NCC, expanding its national footprint of committed mentors and role models.

The MoU marks a transformational step in aligning ANO training with academic advancement, reinforcing the NCC’s mission to shape future-ready citizens for a stronger nation.