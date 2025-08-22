Nagpur DCP Zone 1 externs 51 criminals ahead of festive season

Nagpur: In a major preventive action ahead of the upcoming festive season, Nagpur Police have externed as many as 51 criminals from the jurisdiction of Zone 1. The move comes in the wake of festivals such as Tanha Pola, Marbat, Badgyas, Ganeshotsav, and Eid-e-Milad, with the aim of ensuring peace and maintaining law and order in the city.

The action was taken against repeat offenders involved in crimes such as assault, property damage, and illegal liquor trade, who were considered likely to cause disturbances during the festive period.

According to police records, the externed criminals belong to six police stations under Zone 1:

• Hingna Police Station – 5 accused

• Wadi Police Station – 13 accused

• MIDC Police Station – 10 accused

• Pratapnagar Police Station – 10 accused

• Bajaj Nagar Police Station – 9 accused

• Sonegaon Police Station – 4 accused

In total, 51 accused have been banned from entering the Zone 1 limits for a period of 15 days.

The action was carried out under the powers of Special Executive Magistrate by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Singa Reddy Rishikesh Reddy, under the guidance of the Nagpur City Police Commissioner.