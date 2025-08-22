3000-strong police force to be deployed for Marbat festival in Nagpur



Nagpur: In view of the upcoming traditional Marbat festival in Nagpur, Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal on Thursday reviewed security and traffic arrangements along the procession routes of the iconic Kali, Pili and Laal Marbat idols in the city. To ensure smooth and safe celebrations, around 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across sensitive areas.

The Marbat festival, celebrated a day after Pola, is a distinctive cultural tradition of Nagpur. Towering idols of around 18–20 feet (Pili Marbat) and 14 feet (Kali Marbat) are taken out in processions through nearly 6.5 km of the city’s historic localities, accompanied by drums, dances and enthusiastic crowds. Smaller effigies called Badgyas symbolically depict prevailing social evils and injustices. The ritual concludes with the burning of the Marbat idols, marking the symbolic triumph of good over evil.

Dr. Singal, accompanied by senior officers including Joint CP Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CPs Vasant Pardeshi and Rajendra Dabhade, DCPs Rahul Madane, Rahul Makanikar, Shashikant Satav, Lohit Matani, and ACPs Shweta Khade and Anita More, conducted an on-ground inspection of the routes passing through Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Tehsil and Kotwali. Senior police inspectors from respective police stations also joined the review.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Speaking during the inspection, CP Singal said, “Marbat is an integral part of Nagpur’s cultural identity. With thousands of citizens participating, safety and convenience remain our top priorities. We have carefully studied the narrow stretches of the route, earmarked ambulance points for emergencies, arranged dedicated zones for the media, and coordinated with volunteers and organizers. Parking spaces have been identified to avoid obstruction, and entry-exit points will be strictly monitored. Special care will be taken to ensure no other vehicles enter the procession route.”

He further added that drones and CCTV cameras will be used to maintain real-time surveillance. Point-wise responsibilities have been assigned to officers for effective crowd management.

Assuring Nagpurians of a secure festival, CP Singal said, “This is our festival, and Nagpur Police are fully prepared to ensure it is celebrated peacefully, joyfully and safely.”