    Published On : Sun, May 30th, 2021

    Nagpur: DCP Lohit Matani amplifies crackdown against antisocial elements in Zone 3

    Nagpur: In a bid to instil fear among miscreants, disrupting harmony of the society, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 3, Lohit Matani on Saturday led foot patrolling and Special Combing Operation in all the police stations of Zone 3.

    Zone 3 cops conducted six actions under Prohibition Act, besides, two cases each of Gambling Act and Arms Act. Zone 3 cops led by DCP Matani searched 40 houses of notorious criminals. During the same, people dispersed from crowded places like ground, Chowla and open areas.

    It is pertinent to mention that Zone 3 cops had searched the houses of 60 accused and found one externed criminal within the city boundary on Friday. The accused was rounded up at police station. Zone 3 cops also initiated three prohibition actions against the establishment defying Covid norms.

