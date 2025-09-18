Nagpur dams overflow: Gates of Totladoh, Navegaon Khairy opened

Nagpur: Continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days has pushed all 77 dams in Nagpur district to the danger mark, forcing the administration to release water from several major reservoirs. The district comprises five major, 12 medium, and 60 minor dams. Of these, 11 medium and 44 minor reservoirs have already reached 100% storage capacity as of Tuesday’s downpour.

On Wednesday morning, the Totladoh dam began discharging water after breaching its danger level. Fourteen gates were lifted by 0.3 metres, releasing 443.57 cumecs of water into downstream channels.

In Parseoni taluka, the Navegaon Khairy dam, which recorded 99.99% storage by evening, also opened its gates following heavy inflows. Four gates were raised by 0.3 metres and 10 gates by 0.5 metres to manage the rising water level.

Closer to the city, Wadgaon dam opened nine gates by 25 cm, releasing 409 cumecs of water. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh has further aggravated the situation. Chaurai dam in Chhindwara district discharged 101.92 cumecs through four gates lifted by 0.6 metres, which in turn raised water levels in Navegaon Khairy.

Officials confirmed that Khindsi and Nand dams are already filled beyond 95% capacity and may require gate openings if rains continue. With the exception of Khekranala dam, all other medium reservoirs are at or near full capacity.

The district administration has issued a ‘red alert’ for residents living near 11 medium dams, including Wena, Kanholibara, Pandhrabodi, Makardhokda, Sayaki, Chandrabhaga, Mordham, Kesarnala, Umri, Koalar, and Jam reservoirs.

Authorities have urged villagers to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near overflowing water bodies, and cooperate with officials to prevent any untoward incidents.