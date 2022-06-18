‘Nagpur Cyclothon 2022’ to promote women’s safety on June 19

Advertisement

Nagpur: The City Police have organised ‘Nagpur Cyclothon 2022’ to promote women’s safety, communal harmony and traffic discipline on Sunday, June 19. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar launched the logo for the event at Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, at 9 am on Saturday.

Kits and t-shirts would be distributed to the participants. An exhibition of modern firearms, including SLR, LMG and AK-47 guns, has been organised for the citizens. Information about functioning of Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad, Quick Response Teams, Dog Squad, wireless unit, traffic rules and cyber cell would be provided to the visitors. Police band would entertain the audience.

Guardian Minister Dr Nitin Raut and City Police Chief Kumar would flag off the ‘Nagpur Cyclothon’ at Shivaji Stadium, Police Headquarters, Katol Road at 7 am on June 19. The route for cyclothon would be Police Headquarters’ main gate, old Katol Naka Square, Raj Bhavan rear gate, Japanese Garden, Ramgiri T-point, Police Gymkhana, Ladies Club Square, Ahimsa Square, Law College Square, Laxmi Bhavan Square, Shankar Nagar Square; Alankar Square, University Library Square, Maharajbagh Square, Institute of Science Square, Freedom Park, Zero Mile, Samvidhan Square, Kannamwar Square, All India Radio Square, GPO Square, Ladies Club Square, and Mohammad Rafi Square. The race would culminate near Police Hospital, Takli.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement