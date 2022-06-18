BJP holds Cervical Cancer Vaccination Camp for women in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: The city unit of BJP Medical Front organised a free Cervical Cancer Vaccination Camp for women recently. The camp, an initiative of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Vikasji Mahatme at Dr. Mahatma Eye Hospital, Rajiv Nagar in the city.

MLC Pravin Datke provided guidance for this program. Dr. Dhananjaya Sarnath, Convener of Cancer Aid Association presided over the function while Shivani Dani Vakhre, State General Secretary of Yuva Morcha, Rupatai Roy, Sanjay Bangale, City General Secretary, Sunil Mitra, Kishor Wankhede, Varshatai Thakre, Varshatai Chaudhary, Standing Committee Chairman Prakash Bhoyar, Medical Front State Coordinator Dr Vinki Rughwani, Dr Sunita Mahatme, Dr Girish Charade, Dr Shrirang Varadpande, Dr Komal Kashikar, Ritesh Rahate, Meenakshi Telgote Sonali Kadu, Pallavi Shyamkule, Jyotsna Kurhekar, Vandana Sharma, Dimpi Bajaj, Nidhi Telgote and other office bearers were present.

The event started with the lighting of traditional lamps and Dr. Dhananjaya Sarnath of Cancer Aid Association provided guidance and information on cervical cancer. On this occasion, Dr. Vikas Mahatme appealed to the young women and girls to create awareness by getting vaccinated against cancer.

The programme was conducted by Dr. Shrirang Varadpande and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Girish Charde. Dr. Deepika Chandok, Dr. Jasleen Chandok, Abhishek Chawla, Harshad Joshi of Swasthavritta Foundation and Dr. Mahatme Eye Hospital officials assisted in this vaccination camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement