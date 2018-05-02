Nagpur Cyber Police return 125 stolen mobile phones to owners

Nagpur: Already troubled by a tough year, around 125 people had more misery added to their life when they lost their smartphones, along with precious data in them between the years 2020-2021. However, the hardcore efforts of Nagpur Cyber Police have given these people a reason to smile. The Cyber Police lead by Senior Police Inspector Dr. Ashok Bagul under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sunil Phulari and Deputy Commissioner of Police (EoW and Cyber) Vivesh Masal successfully tracked their missing/stolen mobile phones collectively worth Rs 37.50 lakh and handed it back to them at the hands of Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar, in a programme organized at Alankar Hall, Police Headquarters on Friday.

All the complainants expressed their gratitude towards Nagpur Police, specially mentioning CP Amitesh Kumar’s this initiative and Dr Ashok Bagul for his guidance and support during the tracing process.

Interacting with the gathering, the Top Cop urged citizens to be the police’s eyes and ears, and advised them to be cops in civil uniform! And alert the police department if they find anything suspicious in their respective vicinity.