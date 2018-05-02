Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Jul 9th, 2021
    National News

    4 killed in car-truck collision in Akola

    Photo for representation only

    Four men were killed as their car collided with a truck at a village in Akola district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

    The victims, who were residents of Malegaon tehsil in neighbouring Washim district, were returning home after visiting the Gajanan Maharaj temple at Shegaon in Buldhana district, they said.

    The deceased were in the age group of 28 to 34, police said.

    “When their car reached Ridhora village in Akola district around 1 am, it collided with a truck that was going in the opposite direction towards Khamgaon in Buldhana. The impact of the collision was so strong that three of the victims died on the spot,” a police official said.

    After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. One injured person was taken to a government hospital in Akola, where he was declared dead, he added.

