Nagpur Cyber Police arrest Nigerian man for duping woman of Rs 2.24 lakh using “Gift Bait”

Nagpur: The Nagpur Cyber Police have arrested a Nigerian man from Delhi for allegedly duping a woman from Second Capital of the State of Rs 2.24 lakh using a gift bait. The arrest comes as a significant action against the increasing incidents of online fraud.

According to police sources, the complainant, Priya Digambar Gondane (34), a resident of Gautam Nagar, Mekosabagh, met a man named Collins Jerry on the social networking site Facebook. Jerry enticed Gondane, who works in Housing Finance, into a relationship and promised to send her expensive gifts from abroad, a common trick used by fraudsters. Gullible Gondane fell for his trick.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Gondane received calls from various government departments claiming that there was a tax on her expensive gift, which had supposedly arrived at the airport. Despite paying Rs 2.24 lakh, Gondane never received the gift. Suspecting something was amiss, she approached the Nagpur police.

Nagpur Cyber Police, under the leadership of DCP Archit Chandak, launched a thorough investigation into the matter. After conducting a technical probe, the police narrowed down their search to Emeka Paulinus Usenze (43), a resident of Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar, in Delhi. Usenze is originally from Nigeria and has been living in India illegally since his visa expired in 2018. He was arrested on May 21 in Delhi. The Nagpur Cyber Police have granted his PCR until May 27.

The accused was apprehended by a team consisting of APIs Sandeep Bagul, Vijay Bhise, Police Shepoi Ajay, Yogesh, and others, under the supervision of CP Amitesh Kumar, Jt CP Aswati Dorje, Addl CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, and DCP (Cyber) Archit Chandak.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement