Low Libido levels (low sex drive) – causes and remedies

Low libido levels can be caused due to stress, anxiety, depression, drug abuse, alcohol etc. Remedies for increasing your sex drive include sex therapy, medication change, or improved communication with your partner.

Low libido levels can massively impact your sex life. It can cause damage to your sexual health, lead to dissatisfaction with your partner and frustration. Low libido levels can also be a sign of an underlying health issue that needs to be addressed. Getting a sex tablet is one of the easiest ways to recreate the lost excitement and take a step towards a healthy sex life. In this article, we discuss the various causes of a low sex drive and how you can deal with them.

What are the causes of a low sex drive?

Some of the most common causes of a low sex drive include the following:

Stress and anxiety:

Stress and anxiety can have a major impact on your overall happiness. If you are always feeling exhausted or constantly stressed out, then you will most likely experience a lower drive. Stress tends to increase the production of cortisol in the body, suppressing your sex hormones, resulting in lower libido levels.

Relationship problems:

One of the primary factors you should consider in your relationship is whether you are happy. Doubts and worries can be important reasons behind the loss of sexual drive. Becoming overfamiliar with your partner can also create a degree of erotic dissatisfaction. Consulting a general practitioner doctor or talking to a therapist can help make the situation better.

Depression:

Depression is more than just feeling miserable. It is a serious illness where you may feel extreme sadness for an elongated period. These feelings can interfere with your daily life and even your sex life. Most people take antidepressants to handle their depression. However, a lower sex drive could also be a side effect of antidepressants. You can counter it by asking your doctor for alternatives such as sex tablets.

Drugs and alcohol:

Excessive consumption of alcohol also reduces your sex drive. Alcohol tends to interfere with your ability to feel sexual stimulation. It meddles with the signals between the brain and the genitals creating an imbalance in your sexual behaviour. If you have been consuming a lot of alcohol then it is better to consult a doctor and get yourself prescribed a few sex tablets to rejuvenate your sex drive.

What are the remedies for a low sex drive?

Here are some ways you can improve your sex drive. They include

Education and communication:

Education about sexual behaviour and responses can help you overcome anxieties about sexual function. Communicate to your partner about your feelings and needs. This can help overcome several barriers to healthy sex life.

Stress management:

Adopting techniques that will improve your response to life stressors is a good way of increasing your sex drive. It can help prevent or ease stress-induced symptoms such as low libido. Activities like exercising and meditating are some of the most common methods to manage your stress and care for yourself.

Change in medication:

If you are on medication then it could be one of the primary reasons for loss of sexual drive. Most medications can lead to certain side effects in your body. Hence, it is best to consult your doctor to understand the problems better and get alternative medications. You can also opt for a sex tablet as it can help generate excitement again by improving the blood flow in your body.

Therapy:

Three types of therapy can help solve the problem of a low sexual drive, including the following:

Individual psychotherapy: It is a term used for a variety of treatment techniques that will help you identify and change unhealthy emotions, thoughts and behaviour.

It is a term used for a variety of treatment techniques that will help you identify and change unhealthy emotions, thoughts and behaviour. Couples therapy: Working with a therapist along with your partner to improve the quality of your relationship can also help with issues related to libido.

Working with a therapist along with your partner to improve the quality of your relationship can also help with issues related to libido. Sex therapy: Consulting certified sex therapists with specialised training can help you with problems related to sex, including a loss of sexual desire.

