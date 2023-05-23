Vishal Muttemwar’s resolution to oppose Koradi Thermal Power Plant expansion gains unanimous support at MPCC Meeting

Mumbai: Vishal Muttemwar, General Secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), made a significant move during the extended working committee meeting held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Muttemwar presented a resolution to oppose the expansion of the Koradi Thermal Power Plant and to cancel the upcoming public hearing scheduled for the 29th.

It is pertinent to mention that Muttemwar has been active opposing the proposed power extents at Koradi and even wrote Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in this connection.

Expressing concerns over the environmental impact of the proposed expansion, Muttemwar took to Twitter to announce the successful passing of the resolution by the extended working committee. He tweeted, “Attended the @INCMaharashtra extended working committee meeting today at Mumbai. I moved a resolution to oppose the expansion of Koradi Thermal Power Plant & to cancel the public hearing scheduled for 29th. The resolution was unanimously passed by the extended working committee.”

The resolution put forth by Muttemwar highlights the growing opposition to the expansion project and underscores the need to prioritize environmental sustainability. The Koradi Thermal Power Plant, located in Nagpur district, has faced criticism for its potential adverse effects on air quality and public health.

With the unanimous support received from the extended working committee, Muttemwar’s resolution adds weight to the efforts of those advocating for a more environmentally friendly approach to energy production. The cancellation of the public hearing indicates a setback for the expansion plans, as stakeholders continue to voice their concerns regarding the project’s impact on the local ecosystem.

The resolution passed during the MPCC meeting showcases the Congress party’s commitment to addressing environmental issues and underscores their stance against projects that may have detrimental effects on the environment and public well-being.

Besides, Muttemwar, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has also expressed his concerns towards the proposed project.

As the opposition gains momentum, it remains to be seen how the authorities responsible for the Koradi Thermal Power Plant expansion will respond to the growing dissent and calls for a reevaluation of the project’s viability in light of environmental concerns.

