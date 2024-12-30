Brutal Murder in Gandhibagh: Trio Attacks Brothers, One Dead, Another Critical

Advertisement













Nagpur: In a shocking incident late Sunday night near the bustling Gandhibagh Garden, three bike-borne assailants armed with sharp weapons launched a brutal attack on two brothers, leaving one dead and the other critically injured. Police suspect a family dispute to be the motive behind the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Rathod, 35, an auto-rickshaw driver from the Pardi area. The injured victim, Ravi’s brother, remains in critical condition at Mayo Hospital.

According to the police, the Rathod brothers had been targeted following an earlier quarrel between two families, during which Ravi had intervened. The attackers, reportedly angered by Ravi’s involvement, ambushed the brothers around 10:55 p.m. near Gandhibagh Garden.

Eyewitnesses reported that the three assailants arrived on separate motorcycles and launched a sudden, coordinated attack using sharp-edged weapons. Caught off guard, the brothers were unable to defend themselves against the onslaught.

Passersby, witnessing the horrifying incident, quickly alerted the nearby Tehsil Police Station, located just 100 meters from the crime scene. Police arrived within minutes and rushed the victims to Mayo Hospital. Unfortunately, Ravi was declared dead on arrival, while his brother is undergoing emergency treatment.

Tehsil Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, identified as Abhishek Rathod and Sonu Rathod, though their whereabouts remain unknown. Investigators are combing through CCTV footage from the area in a bid to track the attackers.

An extensive investigation is underway, and police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to come forward.