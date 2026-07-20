Nagpur Crime Branch Cracks 2 Theft Cases, Gold Recovered

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Police Crime Branch Unit-1 has solved two house burglary cases and recovered 23.10 grams of stolen gold ornaments worth around ₹2.5 lakh. Police have identified the person who allegedly sold the stolen property and the jeweller who purchased it, while the main accused remains absconding.

According to police, the first case was registered at Rana Pratap Nagar Police Station after Pune resident Preeti Mangesh Katekar complained that an unidentified burglar broke into her rented house between the night of May 21 and the morning of May 22, 2026, and stole a 12-gram gold mangalsutra.

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During the investigation, Crime Branch Unit-1 received a tip-off that the theft was committed by Harsh alias Ekka Mahendra Ramteke, who had allegedly handed over the stolen jewellery to Arjun Prabhu Solanki (25) of Aradhana Nagar, Bhandewadi, for sale.

On questioning, Solanki allegedly admitted that he sold the stolen ornaments to Ashirwad Jewellers, operated by Sandeep Bhaskar Gurulwar in Itwari Peth, Umred.

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Further interrogation revealed that the absconding accused had allegedly committed another house burglary on June 29, 2026, in Sindhi Colony, Khamla, under Rana Pratap Nagar police limits. The stolen gold bracelet and other ornaments from that case were also allegedly sold through the same channel.

Acting on the information, police seized 23.10 grams of gold ornaments valued at approximately ₹2.5 lakh from the jewellery shop.

Police said the main accused, Harsh alias Ekka Mahendra Ramteke, is a habitual house burglar from Tiroda in Gondia district. He allegedly stayed in OYO hotels in Nagpur and targeted houses across the city. Several criminal cases are already registered against him in Nagpur, Gondia, and Bhandara districts.

Police have formed a special team to trace and arrest the absconding accused. Further investigation is underway.

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