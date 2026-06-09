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Nagpur: A major burglary was thwarted in the Wathoda police station limits after alert beat marshals spotted suspicious activity at a locked residence and swiftly moved into action. The suspect was caught red-handed inside the house before he could escape with valuables worth more than Rs 1 lakh.

According to police, beat marshals Constable Sanju Thakre and Constable Shashikant Patole were on routine night patrol on Monday when they noticed suspicious movement inside a locked house near Anandsagar Lawn in Maa Chandika Nagar.

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Sensing something amiss, the policemen immediately informed the night-duty officer, PSI Pawar. Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that while the main gate of the house was locked from outside, the lock on the front door had been broken and the door was bolted from inside, raising strong suspicions that an intruder was hiding inside.

Using the registration number of a two-wheeler parked on the premises, police traced the homeowner through the Naka Bandi App and learned that the owner was out of town. Officers then cordoned off the entire property with the assistance of local residents and additional police personnel.

After a brief operation, police apprehended the suspect hiding inside the house and brought him to Wathoda Police Station.

The accused was identified as Sushant Ashok Thool (30), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Ward No. 2, Ralegaon in Yavatmal district.

A search of the accused led to the recovery of stolen gold and silver ornaments along with cash. The seized property included two silver anklets weighing approximately 40 grams, a 10-gram silver bracelet, a gold necklace weighing around 20 grams, and Rs 1,500 in cash. The total value of the recovered property has been estimated at approximately Rs 1.06 lakh.

History of criminal activities

Police investigations revealed that Thool is a habitual offender with a criminal record spanning several police stations. Cases of theft, house-breaking, preparation for dacoity, illegal possession of weapons and other serious offences have previously been registered against him at Jaripatka, Pachpaoli, Sitabuldi and Ajni police stations.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Pore of Wathoda Police Station praised the vigilance and prompt response of the beat marshals, stating that their timely intervention prevented a major theft and possible loss of valuables worth several lakhs of rupees.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

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