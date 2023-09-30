Lakadganj Police rescues minor girl from flesh trade in Ganga Jamuna, Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant operation, the Lakadganj Police on Friday rescued a minor girl who had fallen victim to a flesh trade racket masterminded by a 40-year-old pimp from the notorious Ganga Jamuna area. Acting on a tip-off, officers conducted a raid on the residence of Bhuri Sonu Uchiya, originally a resident of Gwalior and currently residing in the Ganga Jamuna vicinity, and successfully rescued the minor girl.

Lakadganj cops had received credible intelligence indicating that Bhuri was orchestrating a prostitution syndicate from Ganga Jamuna and had coerced a 16-year-old girl into the trade by luring her with money. Following this, the police raided the premises, leading to the successful rescue of a 16-year-old girl who had been ensnared in the clutches of this illicit trade.

Advertisement

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 370, 370(A), read with 3, 4, 5, 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, in conjunction with Sections 4, 8, 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement