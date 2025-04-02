Direct Flights from Nagpur to Singapore and Thailand Proposed: Minister Gadkari Writes to Aviation Minister

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a bid to enhance international connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has urged Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu to introduce direct flights from Nagpur to key international destinations such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur. The request follows an appeal from the Association for Industrial Development (AID), Nagpur.

With the successful completion of runway recarpeting, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport is now operational 24/7. Ashish Kale, President of AID, emphasized that this is the right time to accelerate the process of launching direct international flights to major Southeast Asian hubs.

This is not the first time such a demand has been raised. In October 2024, Gadkari had brought up the issue in Delhi, where AID representatives highlighted the necessity of direct flights from Nagpur. However, at that time, runway maintenance had restricted flight operations.

Nagpur is rapidly emerging as a significant business and industrial hub, housing major IT firms such as TCS, Persistent Systems, GlobalLogic, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Accenture, and Infosys. Enhanced air connectivity with Southeast Asia, Australia, and China is expected to boost economic growth, attract foreign direct investment (FDI), and create new business opportunities.

Furthermore, with recent investments amounting to ₹7 lakh crore in Nagpur, and global companies like Pernod Ricard, Avada Group, and Korean firms commencing operations in Vidarbha, there is also a pressing need to improve domestic connectivity with Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Taking this into account, Gadkari has urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to engage with leading airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, and international carriers, to facilitate direct flight operations. A letter has also been sent to Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, requesting expedited action on the matter.

