SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested a lawyer from Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur in connection with a death threat issued to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last week, an official said.

On November 7, the Mumbai police visited Raipur for its investigation in the case and summoned Faizan Khan, who is a lawyer by profession, for questioning.

The Mumbai police on Tuesday morning informed their Raipur counterparts that they have arrested Faizan Khan from Pandri police station area in Raipur as a part of their probe into a threat call to Shah Rukh Khan, Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told news agency

As per preliminary information, the threat call to the actor was made by a phone number registered in the name of Faizan, he said.

During questioning, the lawyer told the police that he had lost his phone and lodged a complaint in this connection at Khamardih police station here November 2, he said.

The Mumbai police will produce Faizan in a Raipur court seeking his transit remand, Singh said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.