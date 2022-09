Nagpur: Sensation prevailed in Ambazari area on Thursday, after a body of a youth was found floating inside Ambazari Lake. The deceased has not been identified yet.

According to police sources, cops received input that some locals spotted a body of man in the lake. Acting swiftly on the input, the squad of Ambazari Police rushed to spot and fished out the body. Cops have sent the body to Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.

