Nagpur Crime Branch Cracks Two-Wheeler Theft Case

Nagpur: The Unit 1 of Nagpur Crime Branch cracked a two-wheeler theft case registered at Beltarodi police station, arresting a teenage habitual offender who allegedly stole vehicles to fund his lifestyle.

The theft took place between 11 am on July 1 and 2.15 am on July 2, 2025, in the Beltarodi police station limits. The complainant, Arun Vithobaji Thombre (56), a resident of Kachore Patil Nagar, had parked his Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle (MH-31 DL 5052), valued at around Rs 15,000, outside his house after locking it. The bike was stolen during the night by an unknown accused.

Based on the complaint, Beltarodi police registered a case under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation. Parallelly, Crime Branch Unit No. 1 conducted technical analysis and acted on specific intelligence inputs. During patrolling, the team intercepted a suspicious motorcycle without a registration plate and detained the rider.

The accused was identified as Tushar Rajesh Raut (19), a resident of Shrikrupa Nagar, Ghogli–Besa Road, Nagpur. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing the motorcycle in collusion with his associate, identified as Raj Kaushik. Police said the accused is a habitual offender and resorted to vehicle thefts to meet personal expenses and sustain his lifestyle.

The stolen motorcycle, worth approximately Rs 15,000, was recovered from the accused and seized as case property. The accused was later handed over to Beltarodi police for further legal action. Efforts are underway to trace the co-accused and verify the teenager’s involvement in other theft cases.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal, Additional Commissioner of Police Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Abhijeet Patil. The action was executed by Police Inspector Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar and his team from Crime Branch Unit No. 1.

