Bomb Threat Email Received at Nagpur District and Sessions Court, Security Tightened

Advertisement

Nagpur: Security arrangements were intensified at the District and Sessions Court premises in Nagpur on Thursday after an anonymous email threatened a bomb blast at the court complex. As per an official communication issued by the District Bar Association (DBA), the threatening email was received on the official email ID of the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Nagpur.

The email claimed that bombs had been planted within the court premises and warned of a possible explosion by 2 pm on December 18. Following the alert, advocates, court staff and visitors were advised to remain cautious and immediately inform the nearest police outpost if any suspicious or unattended object is found anywhere in the court complex. The advisory clearly stated that no one should touch or attempt to handle any such object.Crowd management solutions

Gold Rate 17 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,900/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,23,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,01,200/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In view of the sensitive nature of the threat, the DBA appealed to all concerned to cooperate with security guards and police personnel during inspections, frisking and other security checks being carried out on the premises.

Police authorities have taken the threat seriously and implemented precautionary measures to ensure the safety of judges, lawyers, court staff and the general public. An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the threatening email.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement