Nagpur Crime Branch bust stamp paper racket aiding land mafia at Collectorate

Nagpur: The Unit-2 of Nagpur Crime Branch on Monday busted a racket of stamp vendors at District Collectorate by arresting four of them, including two women, for allegedly selling back-dated stamp papers at a higher price by tampering with their entry register. Cops also raided the house of one of the women accused and seized 47 backed-dated blank stamp papers valued at Rs 15,500.

Acting on a tip off, Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap in the Collectorate and caught the accused red-handed while selling back-dated stamp paper of Rs 100 for Rs 1000. Cops then raided the residential premises of accused Bina Advani and seized 47 back-dated stamp papers. Most of the stamp papers were sold by her with fake names. The entry register was also found to be tampered with pseudo names.

Prima facie, police said, the accused identified as Bina Yashwant Advani (60), a resident of Utkarsh Valaya Apartment, Khare Town, Dharampeth, Bhimatai Raju Wankhede (53), a resident of Bhilgaon, Yashodhara Nagar, Ashish Gulabrao Shende (27), a resident of Subhash Nagar, Ambazari, and Himanshu Dheeraj Sahare (20), a resident of Khalasi Line, Mohan Nagar were selling the unused backdated stamp papers to buyers for using them for property sale and other agreement documents.

Crime Branch officers informed that they have registered an offence under Sections 167 (Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 467 (Forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons at Sadar Police Station.

The trap was laid by Senior PI Kishor Parvate, WPSI Laxmichhaya Tambuskar, PSI P M Mohekar, ASI Rajesh Thakur and others under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Additional CP (Crime) Sunil Fulari DCP (Detection) Gajanan Rajmane and ACP Nalawade.



