Buddha Pournima: Dragon Palace Temple to hold various programmes

Nagpur: Dragon Palace Temple, Kamptee is conducting Buddha Vandana, mass Vipasana Dhyan Sadhna and Shanti March to mark Vaishakh Buddha Pournima on May 26 at Dragon Palace Temple.

Mass Vipasana Dhyan Sadhna will be held at Dragon Palace Meditation Centre from 8 am to 10 am. Buddha Vandana and Dhamma Deshana will be performed in presence of Bhikshu Sangh from 10.30 am onwards.

Adv Sulekha Kumbhare, Chief, Dragon Palace Temple, will distribute food and Kathin Chivardaan to Bhikshu Sangh during the event.

Candle and peace march will be taken out from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Cultural and Research Centre to Dragon Palace at 7 pm. Keeping the present state of pandemic in mind, immunity booster medicine will be distributed free to all the devotees during the programme.





