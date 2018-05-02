Nagpur: Sand smuggling in city with Nanded’s permit

Nagpur: A special squad led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5, Neelotpal nabbed eight persons for transporting illegally excavated sand on Monday night. Cops seized 21 brass sand and seven tippers collectively worth over Rs 1,28,42,000.

An offence under Sections 379, 414 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the drivers, cleaner and also vehicle owners at New Kamptee Police Station. Cops obtained police custody remand of the accused drivers and the cleaner till May 27.

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar received information that illegally mined sand from Singardeep Ghat, Kanhan, was being transported in different tippers via Neri village in New Kamptee area. They city police chief directed DCP Neelotpal to trap the sand smugglers. Neelotpal asked his special squad comprising API Vijay Bhise, NPCs Suraj Bharti, Dinesh Yadav, Chetan Yadav and Ravindra Raut to lay a trap.

The squad intercepted seven mechanised dumpers carrying illegally excavated sand and took seven drivers and a cleaner into custody. The squad seized sand valued at Rs 42,000 and the seven vehicles worth Rs 1.28 lakh. Besides the truck drivers and the cleaner, police also took a juvenile delinquent into custody.

Police made separate correspondence with Tehsildar (Kamptee) for further penalty against the accused under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code and Maharashtra Land Revenue (Extraction and Removal of Minor Minerals) Rules 1968 for illegal transportation of sand. New Kamptee are conducting further investigations.



