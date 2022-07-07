Nagpur Crime Branch arrests two vehicle lifters, 10 bikes recovered

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit-V of Nagpur Police arrested a youth and took a juvenile delinquent into custody and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers collectively worth Rs 2.39 lakh from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Kartik Chuwaram Shahu (23), a native of Pailimeta, district Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh and a 17-year-old juvenile boy. Accused Shahu was staying in a rented house at Bazar Chowk, Dipti Signal, Kalamna.
The accused duo had stolen seven motorcycles and three mopeds from Jaripatka, Yashodhara Nagar, Kapil Nagar, Imambada, Wadi, Nandanvan and Butibori Police Station areas. One of the vehicles was stolen by them from Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara. They had kept the stolen vehicles at an isolated place in the Old Kamptee area.
Acting on a tip off, cops nabbed the accused from Dipti Signal and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from them. The arrest and recovery of the vehicles were made by Senior PI Mukunda Salunkhe, API Riyaz Mulani, ASI Arun Sarware and other personnel under the supervision of Commissioner of PoliceAmitesh Kumar, Joint CP Aswathi Dorje, Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy, DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandi and ACP(Crime) Roshan Pandit.