Nagpur Crime Branch arrests two vehicle lifters, 10 bikes recovered

Nagpur: The Crime Branch Unit-V of Nagpur Police arrested a youth and took a juvenile delinquent into custody and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers collectively worth Rs 2.39 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Kartik Chuwaram Shahu (23), a native of Pailimeta, district Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh and a 17-year-old juvenile boy. Accused Shahu was staying in a rented house at Bazar Chowk, Dipti Signal, Kalamna.

