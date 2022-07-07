Nagpur High Court poser to Govt: Are school buses plying in State fit?

Advertisement

The State Transport Commissioner has been directed to file an affidavit in three weeks

Nagpur: The schools were closed for two years due to Covid-19 pandemic and so were the school buses. They resumed operations after schools reopened this year. The Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, taking note of the safety of students, on Wednesday asked the State Transport Commissioner whether these buses are fit to ply? The court has also asked the Transport Commissioner to file an affidavit in three weeks, according to media reports.

