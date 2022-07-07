Juvenile boy exploits 23-year old girl sexually, detained in Nagpur

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Wednesday rounded up a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for allegedly exploiting an MBA graduate girl sexually several times, including in a running sleeper bus, between November 2021 and May this year. The accused who hails from UP’s Prayagraj has been sent to juvenile home in Nagpur.
According to police, the accused juvenile boy befriended the 23-year-old victim on Instagram in November last year. They exchanged their cell phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. The boy sent costly gifts to the girl from UP to gain her confidence.
The boy came to the city and stayed in a hotel in Sadar. He then called the girl to his hotel room and allegedly raped her several times between November 25, 2021 and May 30, 2022. He also allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal to anyone.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case under Section 376(2)(N), 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the boy. Further probe is on.