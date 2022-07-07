Juvenile boy exploits 23-year old girl sexually, detained in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Sadar Police on Wednesday rounded up a 17-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh (UP) for allegedly exploiting an MBA graduate girl sexually several times, including in a running sleeper bus, between November 2021 and May this year. The accused who hails from UP’s Prayagraj has been sent to juvenile home in Nagpur.

According to police, the accused juvenile boy befriended the 23-year-old victim on Instagram in November last year. They exchanged their cell phone numbers and started chatting on WhatsApp. The boy sent costly gifts to the girl from UP to gain her confidence.

