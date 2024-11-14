Nagpur NMC Commissioner Inspects New Wathoda E-Bus Charging Station

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary conducted an inspection on Thursday of the Wathoda charging station, newly operational for NMC’s ‘Aapli Bus’ electric buses.

The inspection was attended by Additional Commissioner Mrs. Anchal Goyal, Transport Manager Mr. Vijay Jadhav, Administration Manager Mr. Vikas Joshi, Operations Manager Mr. Rajiv Ghatole, and PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Chairman Mr. C.K. Goyal.

Under the 15th Finance Commission’s funding for sustainable transport, Nagpur has received 144 new e-buses, 86 of which are currently running under the ‘Aapli Bus’ service. Spanning 10.6 acres, the Wathoda depot includes charging facilities managed by PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd., with parking capacity for 150 buses. The station offers 22 charging points, allowing simultaneous charging for up to 44 buses.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Commissioner Chaudhary reviewed facilities at the Wathoda depot, including lighting setup across the premises, ongoing construction for bus servicing, and amenities for drivers, such as seating and drinking water. He directed quick completion of these developments, expressing satisfaction with PMI’s progress on enhancing depot facilities.

Present during the visit were Transport Department Engineer Mr. Kedar Mishra, Mechanical Engineer Mr. Yogesh Lunge, Project Consultant Mr. Mehul Ranade, PMI Vice President Mr. Praveen Srivastava, Senior Manager Mr. Amardeep Sharma, and Depot Manager Mr. Abhijit Nalawade.