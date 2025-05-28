Deliver or be punished: Finish all road works by May 31 or face criminal action, warns NMC boss

No more excuses -- strict police action, heavy fines, and blacklisting on the cards for violators

Nagpur: In a no-holds-barred directive issued ahead of the monsoon, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner Dr. Abhijeet Chaudhari has laid down a non-negotiable ultimatum: All road excavation, repair, and restoration works across the city must be completed by May 31 — or face severe consequences.

At a high-level review meeting, Dr. Chaudhari warned that failure to meet the deadline would not only attract hefty penalties and blacklisting but also criminal prosecution and immediate police action. “Zero tolerance after May 31. No road digging will be permitted under any circumstances, except genuine emergencies. Violators will be booked and permissions revoked,” the Commissioner declared.

This directive comes amid growing public frustration and the looming onset of early monsoon rains that could turn the city’s already broken roads into dangerous death traps.

Govt agencies not spared

Importantly, the warning extends beyond private contractors. Government agencies like the PWD, NIT, NHAI, and MSIDC have been put on strict notice. “Failure to comply will result in cancellation of future project permissions within Nagpur limits,” Dr. Chaudhari said.

Superintendent Engineer Dr. Shweta Banerjee informed that 78.94% of work under the AMRUT Phase 2 project has been completed, with 32.33 km of pipelines laid out of the planned 40.96 km. The remaining 8.63 km must be completed without delay, Dr. Chaudhari insisted, blaming the lag on poor planning and acute manpower shortage.

Adding to the chaos is uncollected debris, especially in low-income neighborhoods, turning roads into eyesores and public hazards. “All debris must be cleared by May 31. If contractors fail, NMC’s sanitation department will do the job and recover expenses through heavy fines,” the Commissioner warned.

Final orders

• No roadwork beyond May 31 (except emergency cases)

• Criminal action, heavy penalties, and police cases for violations

• Contractors and government bodies will be blacklisted for non-compliance

• Debris must be removed, roads restored to safe, drivable condition

• Zonal officers to ensure strict monitoring of every project

Message is clear: Deliver or be punished

With this hardline stance, NMC has made it abundantly clear — non-performance will not be tolerated. The city’s top official has sent a strong message: Contractors and departments dragging their feet will now pay the price. The countdown to compliance has begun.

