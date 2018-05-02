Nagpur CP’s Special Prevention Drive lunches crackdown on 609 criminals, dreaded goon Raju Bhadre arrested; on Day 1

Nagpur: Cracking a whip on rampant raise in notorious activities across the city, the Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has launched a 15-days-long Special Prevention Drive from February 9. On the very first day of the drive, Nagpur Police launched a major crackdown on anti-social elements and initiated 495 preventive actions against criminals. Besides, cops have also arrested dreaded goon Raju Bhadre who was out on parole.

The significant action by the Nagpur Police has prevailed sensation among the criminals with many have already fled the city boundaries.

On the first day of the drive, the Nagpur Police inspected sum of 833 history sheeter in the city and initiated 495 preventive actions under various Sections including Section 107 CrPC (20 actions ), Section 110 CrPC (151 actions), Section 151(1)(3) CrPC (254 actions), Section 4+5 Arms Act (6 actions), Maharashtra Police Act (2 actions) and others.