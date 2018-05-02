CP Amitesh Kumar plants saplings at Yashodhara Nagar PS

Nagpur: In a bid to improve life and fulfil essential needs of mankind, and doing so, contributing in the beautification of the surrounding; the Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar planted saplings at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station compound area on Wednesday.

CP Kumar was taking a review meeting at Yashodhara Nagar Police Station. Additional Police Commissioner (Crime) Sunil Phulari, Additional Commissioner of Police (North region) Naveenchandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V, Neelotpal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Roshan Pandit along with Senior Police Inspector Ashok Meshram and all the staff of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station were prominently present on this occasion.

CP Kumar discussed ways to reduced rampant crime under jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police and advised officials to instil sense of security among locals.

Eariler, following the guidance of CP Kumar, the officials of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station led by Senior PI Ashok Meshram had launched major crackdown on notorious criminals in the area and initiated preventive action on 36 criminals.