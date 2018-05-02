Nagpur CP tests positive for Covid-19, urges contacts to get tested

Nagpur: Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police

Nagpur City of has tested positive for novel Corona Virus.

Conforming the news to Nagpur Today, he said his health is fine, but as per protocol he has to stayin isolation. Kumar has also appealed people who came in contact with him, to get tested and take care of themselves.

This came after former Nagpur Municipal chief, Tukaram Munde and Covid Warrior, and former, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Nilesh Bharne who had tested positive and successfully recovered.

The administration has swung into action as far as preparedness is concerned but people need to take care of themselves which is very much important, added, Kumar.