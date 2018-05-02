    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 19th, 2020

    Nagpur CP tests positive for Covid-19, urges contacts to get tested

    Nagpur: Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police Nagpur City of has tested positive for novel Corona Virus.

    Conforming the news to Nagpur Today, he said his health is fine, but as per protocol he has to stay
    in isolation. Kumar has also appealed people who came in contact with him, to get tested and take care of themselves.

    This came after former Nagpur Municipal chief, Tukaram Munde and Covid Warrior, and former, Additional Police Commissioner Dr. Nilesh Bharne who had tested positive and successfully recovered.

    The administration has swung into action as far as preparedness is concerned but people need to take care of themselves which is very much important, added, Kumar.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Prominent Builder arrested for fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs. 4.86 Crore on fake invoices
    Prominent Builder arrested for fraudulent Input Tax Credit of Rs. 4.86 Crore on fake invoices
    Man jumps from Zingabai Takli flyover in suicide bid, hurt
    Man jumps from Zingabai Takli flyover in suicide bid, hurt
    नागपुर के झिंगाबाई टाकली के ओवरब्रिज से कूदा युवक, टूटी टांग
    नागपुर के झिंगाबाई टाकली के ओवरब्रिज से कूदा युवक, टूटी टांग
    MVA Govt has betrayed power consumers in State: BJP
    MVA Govt has betrayed power consumers in State: BJP
    बिजली कम करने के मुद्दे पर सरकार ने दिया राज्य की जनता को धोखा : आप
    बिजली कम करने के मुद्दे पर सरकार ने दिया राज्य की जनता को धोखा : आप
    नागपूरचे पोलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार यांना कोरोनाची बाधा
    नागपूरचे पोलिस आयुक्त अमितेश कुमार यांना कोरोनाची बाधा
    Deendayal Thali at GMCH proving a boon to poor patients, relatives
    Deendayal Thali at GMCH proving a boon to poor patients, relatives
    नागपुर मंडल ने शुरू की चेन्नई – न्यू दिल्ली के लिए प्रतिदिन सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन
    नागपुर मंडल ने शुरू की चेन्नई – न्यू दिल्ली के लिए प्रतिदिन सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन
    Covid-19 shadow: No Chhat Puja at Ambazari, Futala, other lakes this year
    Covid-19 shadow: No Chhat Puja at Ambazari, Futala, other lakes this year
    Trader accuses Union Bank of India of abetting fraud transaction
    Trader accuses Union Bank of India of abetting fraud transaction
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145