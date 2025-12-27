Nagpur CP Club Brawl: MLA Rant Leads to Glass Attack During Christmas Party

Advertisement

Nagpur: A Christmas party at the upscale CP Club in Civil Lines descended into violence late Wednesday night after an argument allegedly involving abusive remarks made in the name of a BJP MLA. The incident left a youth seriously injured and forced Sadar police to register a case, once again putting the elite club under scrutiny for repeated law-and-order issues during private parties.

The accused has been identified as Akshay Muglewar (29), a resident of Ravi Nagar Square, while the injured victim is Sarvottam Sanjay Kothari (32), a resident of Shirish Apartments in Ramdaspeth. According to police sources, the party was organised on the night of December 24 at the 1901 Lounge of CP Club, attended by several well-known personalities from the city.

Kothari had reportedly been invited by Suraj Devani, son of liquor businessman and CP Club committee member Girish Devani. Both Kothari and Muglewar were known to each other.

Police said that around 1.30 am, Muglewar allegedly began abusing and ranting, repeatedly using the name of a BJP MLA in connection with the Hingna Nagar Panchayat elections. Kothari objected to the language and tried to calm him down, asking him not to use abusive words. He also attempted to inform the MLA about the incident over a phone call, which allegedly enraged Muglewar.

In a fit of anger, Muglewar allegedly attacked Kothari with a liquor glass, causing severe injuries to his face and ear. Panic and chaos broke out at the venue following the assault, and Kothari was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Sources revealed that CP Club officials initially attempted to settle the matter internally, but as the situation escalated, police were finally informed. Sadar police subsequently registered a case of assault against Muglewar and initiated further investigation.

Notably, this is not the first violent incident reported at CP Club. A similar assault had taken place during a Diwali party earlier, raising concerns about recurring disturbances at the venue. The club is known to be frequented by influential individuals, including senior police and administrative officials, which has often fuelled criticism that violations and excesses at such elite establishments are overlooked.

With New Year celebrations scheduled at CP Club in the coming days, the latest incident has reportedly placed police in a dilemma over security arrangements and preventive measures, once again highlighting the growing challenge of maintaining law and order at high-profile nightlife venues in Nagpur.

